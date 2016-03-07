US STOCKS-Wall St set for five-day winning streak as oil surges

* Valeant jumps as investors hope for positive news
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 7 The S&P and the Dow were on track to
register their first five-day streak of gains since October as a
surge in oil prices lifted energy and materials stocks on
Monday.
Crude prices, which have largely dictated the direction of
the stock market this year, extended gains and were up more than
5 percent. Brent crude was above $40 a barrel, its highest since
early December.
"Oil is stabilizing and that is helping to bolster sentiment
in overall equity returns," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"It appears that the extreme bearish scenarios are being
discounted at the moment, and there seems to be a bias to the
upside," said Sandven.
The Dow stayed above 17,000 on Monday, after breaching the
psychologically important level on Friday, while the S&P 500
hovered near the 2,000 mark.
At 12:35 p.m. ET (1735 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 70.84 points, or 0.42 percent, at
17,077.61 and the S&P 500 was up 3.34 points, or 0.17
percent, at 2,003.33.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 6.21 points, or
0.13 percent, at 4,723.23. The last time the Nasdaq logged five
straight days of gains was in April.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
energy sector's 1.9 percent increase. Shares of Exxon
were up 1.8 percent and those of Chevron rose
2.4 percent.
The S&P materials sector was up 1.2 percent.
Caterpillar was up 3.7 percent at $75.66, giving the
biggest boost to the Dow.
A string of upbeat data from major economies and stabilizing
commodity prices have helped improve sentiment ahead of a
relatively quiet week in terms of data for Wall Street as
corporate earnings season draws to a close.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals was up 9.9 percent at
$65.37. The Canadian drugmaker said it would report
fourth-quarter numbers next week, giving investors hopes for
positive news after months of uncertainty and volatility.
Urban Outfitters was up 1.2 percent at $27.98 ahead
of its results after the close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,961
to 981. On the Nasdaq, 2,000 issues rose and 755 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 20 new lows.
