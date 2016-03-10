版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after ECB cuts rates

March 10 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut key interest rates and increased its asset-buying program to boost the euro zone economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,030.84, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,992.24 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.75 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,687.13. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

