US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after ECB cuts rates

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut key interest rates and increased its asset-buying program to boost the euro zone economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,030.84, the S&P 500 gained 2.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,992.24 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.75 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,687.13. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback