US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as oil holds on to gains

* U.S. crude prices up 1 pct
* Ulta Salon up after qtrly sales beat estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.99 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.29 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 11 Wall Street rallied on Friday as
steadying oil drove energy shares, putting the major stock
indexes on track for their fourth straight weekly gains in more
than four months.
U.S. crude pared some of their gains, but were up more than
1 percent after the International Energy Agency said oil prices
might have bottomed as output in the United States and other
non-OPEC countries was beginning to fall quickly.
Investors also took a positive view of European Central
Bank's new stimulus package unveiled on Thursday, despite ECB
President Mario Draghi signaling an end to further rate cuts.
"There's an incredible rebound because the chatter on easing
became extremely positive after the market closed yesterday and
all the global markets are rallying on that," said Phil Davis,
chief executive of PSW Investments.
At 10:57 a.m. ET (1557 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 168.43 points, or 0.99 percent, at
17,163.56, the S&P 500 was up 21.94 points, or 1.1
percent, at 2,011.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
58.34 points, or 1.25 percent, at 4,720.50.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.79
percent rise in materials, which is now in positive
territory for the year. Shares of Dow Chemical were up 3
percent at $50.60, giving the biggest boost to the sector.
Microsoft's 1.3 percent rise was the biggest
positive influence on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, while Home
Depot rose 1.8 percent and propped up the Dow.
The S&P 500 is down 1.5 percent for the year, staging a
sharp recovery from a steep selloff at the start of the year
that was partly driven by a rout in oil.
Investors now turn their attention to the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which is set to meet on March 15-16 to decide on
interest rates.
The Fed has said it is on track to raise rates gradually
this year, but its decision will hinge on the health of the
economy. Recent data has shown the U.S. labor market remains
strong, but wage growth remains a concern.
Anadarko rose 6.4 percent to $45.18 after Goldman
Sachs raised its rating on the stock to "buy."
Ulta Salon jumped 16.1 percent to $189.85 after the
beauty product retailer's quarterly sales beat estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,516
to 410. On the Nasdaq, 1,966 issues rose and 628 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 33 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 53 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)