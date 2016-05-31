US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on robust consumer spending data

* April consumer spending up 1 pct vs est. 0.7 pct rise
* Celator jumps over 70 pct after agreeing to be acquired
* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 31 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Tuesday after strong consumer spending data gave the latest sign
of improvement in economic growth and supported the Federal
Reserve's stance to increase interest rates in the coming
months.
U.S. consumer spending surged 1.0 percent in April, its
biggest increase in more than six years and beating economists'
expectation of a 0.7 percent rise.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,
excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2
percent last month.
In the 12 months through April, the core PCE rose 1.6
percent after a similar increase in March. The core PCE is the
Fed's preferred inflation measure and is running below the U.S.
central bank's 2 percent target.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday a rate hike in the
coming months would likely be appropriate, pointing to an
improvement in the economy and a strong labor market.
Yellen's comments, which came after months of uncertainty on
the Fed's stance on rates swayed the markets, and the strong
data on Tuesday come ahead of the comprehensive U.S. jobs data
at the end of this week.
"I think most people are looking towards the end of the week
with the employment report likely to have a big influence of
what the Fed may do in the months ahead," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Brown said the markets have been taking comments on rate
hikes relatively well. "In December, the markets held up pretty
well when the Fed raised rates, it wasn't until the early part
of this year when we got a reaction."
Dow e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.18 percent at
8:38 a.m. ET (1238 GMT), with 33,858 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 212,896 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.17
percent, on volume of 31,465 contracts.
Yellen's comments helped Wall Street close higher on Friday,
capping off its strongest week since March, and traders raised
their expectations of a rate hike in June, to 28 percent from
just over 4 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen about 1.6
percent in May and is set to record its third straight month of
gains. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day
holiday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday that
global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer rate
hike, although he did not specify a date for the policy move.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15.
A report from the Conference Board on consumer confidence is
expected to show the index at 96.0 in May, up from a reading of
94.2 in April. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Celator Pharma jumped 71.3 percent to $30.03
premarket after agreeing to be bought by Jazz Pharma
for about $1.5 billion. Jazz Pharma was down 1.4 percent at
$150.
Cliffs Natural Resources rose 24.76 percent to $3.83
after JP Morgan upgraded the stock and the iron ore producer
signed a supply agreement with ArcelorMittal.
Utility Westar Energy was up 8.6 percent at $57.50
after agreeing to be bought by Great Plains for $8.6
billion. Great Plains was down 8.3 percent.
