US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as spending data firms rate hike view

* April consumer spending up 1 pct vs est. 0.7 pct rise
* Celator jumps over 70 pct after agreeing to be acquired
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 31 Wall Street inched higher on Tuesday as
strong consumer spending data gave the latest sign of
improvement in economic growth and supported the Federal
Reserve's stance to increase interest rates in the coming
months.
Hopes of a rate hike boosted financial companies, while a
rise in oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.
Data showed U.S. consumer spending surged 1.0 percent in
April, its biggest increase in more than six years and beating
economists' expectation of a 0.7 percent rise.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,
excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2
percent last month.
In the 12 months through April, the core PCE rose 1.6
percent after a similar increase in March. The core PCE is the
Fed's preferred inflation measure and is running below the U.S.
central bank's 2 percent target.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday a rate hike in the
coming months would likely be appropriate, pointing to an
improvement in the economy and a strong labor market.
Yellen's comments, which came after months of uncertainty on
the Fed's stance on rates swayed the markets, and the strong
data on Tuesday come ahead of the comprehensive U.S. jobs data
at the end of this week.
"I think most people are looking towards the end of the week
with the employment report likely to have a big influence of
what the Fed may do in the months ahead," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Brown said the markets have been taking comments on rate
hikes relatively well. "In December, the markets held up pretty
well when the Fed raised rates, it wasn't until the early part
of this year when we got a reaction."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday that
global markets appear to be "well-prepared" for a summer rate
hike, although he did not specify a date for the policy move.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15.
At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 2.8 points, or 0.02 percent, at 17,876.02
The S&P 500 was up 1.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at
2,100.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.15 points, or
0.17 percent, at 4,941.65.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen about 1.6
percent in May through Friday's close and is set to record its
third straight month of gains.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
energy index's 0.36 percent rise leading the advancers.
Allergan rose 2 percent after Carl Icahn revealed a
"large position" in the drugmaker. The stock gave the biggest
boost to the S&P 500.
A report from the Conference Board on consumer confidence is
expected to show the index at 96.0 in May, up from a reading of
94.2 in April. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Celator Pharma jumped 71 percent to $29.99 after
agreeing to be bought by Jazz Pharma for about $1.5
billion. Jazz Pharma was down 0.3 percent at $151.55.
Cliffs Natural Resources surged 36.8 percent to
$4.20 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock and the iron ore
producer signed a supply agreement with ArcelorMittal.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,669
to 1,042. On the Nasdaq, 1,437 issues rose and 976 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 3 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)