US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher on oil rally

June 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as energy stocks continued to benefit from higher oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.6 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,960.88.

The S&P 500 was up 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,114.42.

The Nasdaq composite was up 8.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,970.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)