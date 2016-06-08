US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher on oil rally

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as energy stocks continued to benefit from higher oil prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.6 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,960.88.
The S&P 500 was up 2.29 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,114.42.
The Nasdaq composite was up 8.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,970.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year