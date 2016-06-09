版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil falls

June 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as oil prices tumbled for the first time in four days, pressuring energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 36.78 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,968.27.

The S&P 500 was down 6.33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,112.79.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 18.55 points, or 0.37 percent, at 4,956.09. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

