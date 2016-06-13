US STOCKS-Futures lower on global concerns, impending Fed meet

* Futures down: Dow 58 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 13 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Monday as investors scurried to safe haven assets ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting starting Tuesday.
* The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet
for two days to decide when to raise interest rates for the
second time in nearly a decade.
* While Fed Chair Janet Yellen had been dropping hints of a
rate hike most of last month, shockingly weak May hiring data
and the impending UK vote have forced her to tone down her
message.
* Banks, which stand to benefit most if the Fed raises
interest rates, were lower in premarket trading on Monday. Bank
of America was down 1.6 percent while Citigroup
and JPMorgan were off 0.5 percent.
* Yellen is expected to hold a press conference after the
meeting on Wednesday.
* Traders have reduced the odds of a hike this month to less
than 1 percent and one in July to 33 percent, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
* Britain is set to decide on remaining in the European
Union on June 23, hampering the value of the pound against the
dollar.
* Oil prices started the week in the red, falling nearly 1
percent after traders booked profits and the dollar's strength
increased.
* Gold prices hit their highest since mid-May as investors
sought the safe haven asset.
* An attack in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed over
50 people at a nightclub, added to the dour mood.
* Wall Street closed lower on Friday in volatile trading,
with the S&P and Nasdaq marking losses for the week over looming
global economic uncertainty and higher oil prices.
* Agios Pharmaceuticals rose 11.2 percent to $56 in
premarket trading on Monday after J.P.Morgan Securities raised
rating to "overweight".
Futures snapshot at 7:27 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.32 percent,
with 7,324 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.31
percent, with 171,563 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.47
percent, on volume of 10,929 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)