US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Brexit vote, Fed meet loom

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma says receives orphan designation for JBT-101
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 U.S. stocks opened lower for the third straight trading day as investor appetite for risky assets fell on lower oil prices, the Federal Reserve's meeting and the impending vote on Brexit.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.66 points, or 0.22 percent, at 17,826.68, the S&P 500 was down 6.11 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,089.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 24.36 points, or 0.5 percent, at 4,870.19. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Corbus pharmaceuticals receives orphan designation for JBT-101 for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in the European union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and lower medical costs.
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance