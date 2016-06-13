US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Brexit vote, Fed meet loom

June 13 U.S. stocks opened lower for the third straight trading day as investor appetite for risky assets fell on lower oil prices, the Federal Reserve's meeting and the impending vote on Brexit.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.66 points, or 0.22 percent, at 17,826.68, the S&P 500 was down 6.11 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,089.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 24.36 points, or 0.5 percent, at 4,870.19. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)