US STOCKS-Futures tread lower for fourth day; Fed meet awaited

* Indexes down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 14 U.S. stock index futures were lower for
the fourth straight day as investors braced for the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting and a referendum on Britain's European
Union membership.
* The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will commence its
two-day meeting on Tuesday to decide whether the U.S. economy
has recovered enough to be able to absorb an interest rate hike.
* While traders have discounted a hike this month, they will
parse Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a conference on
Wednesday for clues on the health of the economy and the timing
of the next hike.
* Yellen, who had been dropping hints last month of a rate
hike in the near term, toned down her comments after a dismal
May employment report set off fresh concerns of the strength of
the economy.
* Traders have priced in a 17.9 percent chance of a rate
hike next month and a 29 percent chance in September, according
to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Oil prices extended losses as investors remained nervous
over the rising possibility of Britain exiting the European
Union when it votes on June 23.
* Recent opinion polls have indicated growing support for
Brexit, adding to investor concerns.
* Reduced appetite for risky assets across the globe sent
the yield on the 10-year German bond below zero for the first
time ever.
* Investors will also keep an eye on U.S. retail sales data,
which is expected to have risen 0.3 percent in May from a 1.3
percent rise the previous month. The data is expected at 8:30
a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
* Wall Street closed lower for the third straight session on
Monday, dragged down by tech giants Microsoft and Apple
.
* Chinese search engine company Baidu fell 6
percent to $153.74 premarket after lowering its current-quarter
revenue forecast.
* Valeant rose 4.7 percent after CEO Joseph Papa
purchased 202,000 shares.
* Twitter rose 2.7 percent to $14.95 after Goldman
Sachs added the micro-blogging site to its list of companies
that could be bought in the next year.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 8,199 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.23
percent, with 196,050 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.25
percent, on volume of 4,813 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)