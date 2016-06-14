US STOCKS-Wall St little changed ahead of Fed meet

* May retail sales rise 0.5 pct vs est. 0.3 pct
* German bond yields fall below zero
* Apple gives biggest boost to all three indexes
* Indexes: Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up
0.13 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 14 Wall Street was little changed on
Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting and a referendum on Britain's European
Union membership.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will commence its
two-day meeting on Tuesday to decide whether the U.S. economy
has recovered enough to be able to absorb an interest rate hike.
While traders have discounted a hike this month, they will
parse Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a conference on
Wednesday for clues on the health of the economy and the
trajectory of hikes.
Yellen, who had been dropping hints last month of a rate
hike in the near term, toned down her comments after a dismal
May employment report set off fresh concerns of the strength of
the economy.
Traders have priced in a 17.9 percent chance of a rate hike
next month and a 29 percent chance in September, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Oil prices fell below $50 as investors remained nervous over
the rising possibility of Britain exiting the European Union
when it votes on June 23.
Recent opinion polls have indicated growing support for
Brexit, prompting investors to scurry to safe-haven assets.
The yield on the 10-year German bond, Europe's benchmark
bond, turned negative for the first time.
"It's ironic that we're having the Fed debating the next
rise in interest rates when we are heading into an economy that
is in a cyclical downturn. The Fed missed their window to begin
to normalize policy three year ago," said James Abate, chief
investment officer at Centre Asset Management in New York.
"It is a genuinely unique environment. No one knows how this
movie ends." Abate said.
One bright spot was the 0.5 percent rise in U.S. retail
sales in May, compared with a 0.3 percent rise analysts had
expected.
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 27.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,704.85.
The S&P 500 was down 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, at
2,077.64.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.19 points, or 0.13
percent, at 4,854.63.
Apple rose 0.87 percent and gave the biggest boost
to all three indexes.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.46
percent drop in the telecom services index.
Wall Street closed lower for the third straight session on
Monday, dragged down by tech giants Microsoft and Apple
.
Twitter rose 5.7 percent to $15.38 after Goldman
Sachs added the micro-blogging site to its list of companies
that could be bought in the next year.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,536 to 1,073. On the Nasdaq, 1,129 issues rose and 1,106 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded one new high and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)