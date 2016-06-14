US STOCKS-Wall St down ahead of Fed meet as financials weigh

* May retail sales rise 0.5 pct vs est. 0.3 pct
* German bond yields fall below zero
* Citigroup, JPMorgan among top losers on S&P
* Indexes down: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 14 Financial stocks weighed on Wall Street
on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting as
traders see very slim chances of a rate hike in the near term.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will commence its
two-day meeting to decide whether the U.S. economy has recovered
enough to be able to absorb an interest rate hike.
While traders have discounted a rate increase this month,
they will parse Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at a conference
on Wednesday for clues on the health of the economy and the
trajectory of hikes.
Yellen, who had dropped hints last month of a rate hike in
the near term, was more vague on the timing last week after a
dismal May employment report set off fresh concerns of the
strength of the economy.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with
financials falling 1.17 percent. The sector, which
benefits the most if interest rates are raised, was on track to
close lower for the fourth straight day.
JPMorgan fell 1.5 percent while Citigroup was off
2.3 percent. Both were among top losers on the S&P.
Traders have priced in a 17.9 percent chance of a rate hike
next month and a 29 percent chance in September, according to
CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"The focus will be on the number of hikes Federal Reserve
participants see through the year. To the last update, the
expectation was brought down from four to two rate hikes," said
Bill Northey, chief investment officer at Private Client Group
of U.S. Bank.
He said the markets do not expect a hike this year.
Traders see a less than 40 percent chance of a rate hike
until February, according to FedWatch.
At 12:58 p.m. ET (1658 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 84.33 points, or 0.48 percent, at 17,648.15.
The S&P 500 was down 8.73 points, or 0.42 percent, at
2,070.33.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 19.46 points, or 0.4
percent, at 4,828.98.
Adding to the uncertainty, recent opinion polls have
indicated growing support for Britain's exit from the European
Union, prompting investors to rush to safe-haven assets such as
gold and the yen.
The yield on the 10-year German bond turned negative for the
first time.
The CBOE Volatility index, or Wall Street's fear
gauge, was at its highest in over three months.
One bright spot was the 0.5 percent rise in U.S. retail
sales in May, compared with a 0.3 percent rise analysts had
expected.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,148 to 819. On the Nasdaq, 1,846 issues fell and 900 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 58 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)