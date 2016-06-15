US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Fed in focus

June 15 U.S. stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as lower chances of an interest rate hike offered solace to investors worried over the repercussions of Britain's possible exit from the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.74 points, or 0.24 percent, at 17,716.56, the S&P 500 was up 4.38 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,079.7 and the Nasdaq composite was up 11.99 points, or 0.25 percent, at 4,855.54. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)