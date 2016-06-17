US STOCKS-Futures lower amid growth worries, Brexit uncertainty

* Futures down: Dow 23 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

June 17 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday, weighed by global growth worries and uncertainties around Britain's future in the European Union.

* Global stocks have been under duress as repercussions of Britain's possible exit from the European Union and the U.S. Federal Reserve's warning about the strength of the economy spooked investors.

* However, the murder of a pro-"Remain" British politician led to the suspension of campaigning for the June 23 referendum.

* Wall Street broke its five-day losing streak on Thursday and analysts said the news could rally sentiment for Britain to remain in the Union.

* Risky assets such as oil were back in favor on Friday, with the commodity rising more than 1.5 percent, for the first time after six days.

* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard cut his economic growth outlook and called for only one rate hike for as long as two-and-a-half years.

* Investors looking for signs on the strength of the U.S. economy will parse the Commerce Department's report on housing starts which is expected to have slipped to 1.15 million in May from 1.17 million in April. The data is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)

* Gun maker Smith & Wesson jumped 11.7 percent to $24.31 premarket after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.

* Oracle rose 1.9 percent to $39.40 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.14 percent, with 26,755 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent, with 201,845 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.13 percent, on volume of 22,431 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)