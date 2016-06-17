US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Apple falls

June 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by Apple and developments around the impending vote on Britain exiting the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.54 points, or 0.12 percent, at 17,712.56, the S&P 500 was down 2.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,075 and the Nasdaq composite was down 14.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 4,830.26. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)