US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Apple falls

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by Apple and developments around the impending vote on Britain exiting the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.54 points, or 0.12 percent, at 17,712.56, the S&P 500 was down 2.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,075 and the Nasdaq composite was down 14.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 4,830.26. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.