US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sharply higher as Brexit fears recede

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday as investors saw fewer chances of Britain ending its membership in the European Union when the country votes this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.56 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,816.72, the S&P 500 was up 17.01 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,088.23 and the Nasdaq composite was up 57.16 points, or 1.19 percent, at 4,857.50. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group