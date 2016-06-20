US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sharply higher as Brexit fears recede

June 20 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday as investors saw fewer chances of Britain ending its membership in the European Union when the country votes this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.56 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,816.72, the S&P 500 was up 17.01 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,088.23 and the Nasdaq composite was up 57.16 points, or 1.19 percent, at 4,857.50. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)