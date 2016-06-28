US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bargain hunt begins

June 28 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday as investors rushed to pick up stocks beaten down by the fears and uncertainty surrounding Britain's decision to exit the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.62 points, or 0.69 percent, at 17,257.86, the S&P 500 was up 14.78 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,015.32 and the Nasdaq composite was up 50.67 points, or 1.1 percent, at 4,645.11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)