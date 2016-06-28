US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bargain hunt begins

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
June 28 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday as investors rushed to pick up stocks beaten down by the fears and uncertainty surrounding Britain's decision to exit the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.62 points, or 0.69 percent, at 17,257.86, the S&P 500 was up 14.78 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,015.32 and the Nasdaq composite was up 50.67 points, or 1.1 percent, at 4,645.11. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.