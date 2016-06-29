US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Brexit shock eases

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Wall Street opened higher for the second day on Wednesday as investors sought out beaten down stocks after a massive selloff sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.9 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,517.62, the S&P 500 was up 15.56 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,051.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.57 points, or 0.86 percent, at 4,732.44. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.