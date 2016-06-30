US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slightly higher as focus shifts from Brexit

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open on Thursday as investors turned their focus to broader economic factors and Brexit took a backseat.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.09 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,726.77, the S&P 500 was up 5.17 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,075.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 4,791.43. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.