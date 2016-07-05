US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors seek safe havens

July 5 U.S. stocks opened lower for the first time in five days on Tuesday as investors sought safe-haven assets amid falling oil prices and global growth worries.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.88 points, or 0.36 percent, at 17,885.49, the S&P 500 was down 10.24 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,092.71 and the Nasdaq composite was down 24.83 points, or 0.51 percent, at 4,837.73. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)