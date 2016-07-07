US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong labor data

July 7 U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open on Thursday as investors parsed a host of robust labor market data, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.46 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,936.08, the S&P 500 was up 2.43 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,102.16 and the Nasdaq composite was up 8.14 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,867.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)