US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on robust jobs data

July 8 Wall Street opened higher on Friday after
jobs data for June beat economists' expectations by a large
margin and allayed concerns sparked by a dismal May report.
Data showed the U.S. economy added 287,000 jobs in the
public and private sectors in June, compared with the 175,000
expected by economists.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 128 points,
or 0.72 percent, at 18,023.88, the S&P 500 was up 13.41
points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,111.31 and the Nasdaq composite
was up 28.56 points, or 0.59 percent, at 4,905.37.
