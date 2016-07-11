US STOCKS-Futures up as jobs data lifts investor confidence

* Futures up: Dow 66 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 22.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 11 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Monday after a stunning monthly jobs report boosted investor
confidence, sending the S&P 500 within striking distance of its
record high.
* The June payrolls data on Friday assuaged fears that a
dismal showing in May was just an aberration and not indicative
of weakness in the U.S. labor market.
* Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday, with the S&P
closing just 5 points away from its all-time high of 2,134.72.
* Investors are now focusing on second-quarter corporate
results, which will be kicked off by Alcoa. The metals
company reports after markets close.
* Earnings are expected to fall 3.9 percent in the quarter
compared with the year-earlier quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters data. First-quarter earnings had fallen 5 percent.
* Investors will watch for comments from company executives,
especially those of big banks later this week, on the impact of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
* Investors are also betting on the U.S. Federal Reserve to
be cautious on raising interest rates as it gauges the economy's
ability to absorb a hike amid the uncertainty sparked by the
Brexit vote.
* Treasury yields continued to hover around record lows,
indicating a weak appetite for riskier assets.
* Oil prices fell 1.2 percent over signs that U.S. shale
drillers have adapted to lower prices and renewed indications of
economic weakness in Asia where refiners are trimming crude
runs.
* Traders are not betting on significant chances of a rate
hike anytime this year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The Fed next meets on July 26-27.
* Kansas Fed President Esther George is scheduled to speak
on the U.S. economy at a conference in Missouri at 10:00 a.m. ET
(1400 GMT).
* Shares of electric car maker Tesla rose 1.2
percent to $219.40 premarket after CEO Elon Musk on Sunday
tweeted his intention to soon publish part two of his "top
secret Tesla masterplan".
* Alliance Data was up 2.5 percent after activist
investor ValueAct Capital reported a 6.8 percent stake.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.37 percent,
with 24,343 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.32
percent, with 189,576 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 0.49
percent, on volume of 21,243 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)