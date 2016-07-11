US STOCKS-S&P 500 looks set to touch new record high

* S&P 500 closed 5 pts shy of all-time high on Friday
* Alcoa to kick of 2nd-qtr earnings after markets close
* Oil prices fall 0.7 pct
* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 11 The S&P 500 looked set to hit a record
high on Monday as stock index futures rose after a stunning
monthly jobs report last week boosted confidence in the U.S.
economy.
U.S. stock markets rallied on Friday after data showed the
economy added the most number of jobs in eight months in June,
with the S&P closing just 5 points shy of its record high of
2,134.72.
"Reaching a new high may see money moving from the sidelines
of safety trades, like Treasury bonds and gold, back into the
equity markets," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at
Boston Private Wealth.
"The emphasis of the markets will be how fast and how long
the S&P remains above the record today."
Much of how the indexes perform in the next few weeks will
depend of the quality of second-quarter corporate earnings,
which kick off with Alcoa reporting results after markets
close on Monday.
Earnings of S&P 500 components are expected to fall 3.9
percent compared with the year-earlier quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data. First-quarter earnings had fallen 5
percent.
Investors will also watch out for comments from company
executives, especially those of big banks later this week, on
the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Shares of Citigroup, JPMorgan Bank of America
and Wells Fargo were trading higher premarket on
Friday.
While upbeat data in recent weeks has pointed to a recovery
in the U.S. economy, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to
remain cautious on raising interest rates as it gauges the
fallout of the Brexit vote.
Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.38 percent at
8:32 a.m. ET (1232 GMT), with 27,987 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 225,724 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
21.5 points, or 0.48 percent, on volume of 25,212 contracts.
Treasury yields hovered around record lows, indicating a
weak appetite for riskier assets.
Oil prices fell on signs that U.S. shale drillers have
adapted to lower prices and renewed indications of economic
weakness in Asia where refiners are trimming crude runs.
Traders are not betting on significant chances of a rate
hike anytime this year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The Fed next meets on July 26-27.
Kansas Fed President Esther George is scheduled to speak on
the U.S. economy at a conference in Missouri at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Shares of electric car maker Tesla rose 1.3 percent
to $219.60 after CEO Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted his intention
to soon publish part two of his "top secret Tesla masterplan".
Alliance Data was up 2.5 percent after activist
investor ValueAct Capital reported a 6.8 percent stake.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)