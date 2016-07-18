US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed; S&P, Dow near new highs

July 18 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow just shy of hitting new intraday highs, as corporate second-quarter earnings continue to beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,521.96, the S&P 500 was up 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,163.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 5.29 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,034.88. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)