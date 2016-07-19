版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, weighed by tech and bank stocks

July 19 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday, as Netflix's weak report weighed on technology stocks and as Goldman Sachs led financials down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 16.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,516.21.

The S&P 500 was down 5.97 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,160.92.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 14.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,041.74. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

