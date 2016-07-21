US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after mixed bag of earnings

July 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday, a day after the Dow and the S&P hit fresh record highs and as investors digested a mixed bag of earning reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.16 points, or 0.07 percent, at 18,582.87.

The S&P 500 was down 0.64 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,172.38.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.37 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,092.31. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)