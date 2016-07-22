US STOCKS-Futures edge up a day after Dow snaps winning streak

* Futures up: Dow 31 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
July 22 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Friday, a day after the Dow industrials snapped a nine-session
streak of gains and as investors assessed earnings reports from
a host of industrial companies including GE.
* The S&P 500 and Dow are trading at record highs on upbeat
sentiment over second-quarter corporate earnings, with analysts
now expecting smaller profit declines and more companies topping
those estimates.
* However reports from Intel and transport
companies sapped some of the momentum on Thursday, while reports
overnight and on Friday were also tepid.
* GE shares initially rose 1.3 percent in premarket
trading after the Dow components' earnings beat estimates,
before reversing course to trade down nearly 2 percent.
* Honeywell dropped 1 percent after lowering its
full-year sales forecast, despite a market-beating quarterly
profit.
* Starbucks declined 2.4 percent to $56.22 after
its sales growth fell short of expectations in all major
markets.
* One of the bright spots was chipmaker AMD, which
rose nearly 10 percent after its results beat estimates.
* Overall, analysts now expect earnings of S&P 500 companies
to decline 3.3 percent in the quarter, less than the 5 percent
drop estimated at the start of the earnings season.
* Of the 103 S&P 500 companies that have reported as of
Thursday, 67 percent have beaten estimates, slightly higher than
the 63 percent over the whole of a typical quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
* No major data is scheduled to be released on Friday. The
U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week and policymakers are
expected to decide when they will next raise interest rates.
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 19,444 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.2
percent, with 127,730 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 15,940 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)