版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slightly lower as earnings roll in

July 25 Wall Street was slightly lower on Monday as investors braced for another set of corporate earnings and ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.13 points, or 0.21 percent, at 18,531.72, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,172.1 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.52 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,097.64. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐