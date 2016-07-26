US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as investors assess earnings

* FOMC begins two-day meeting on Tuesday
By Yashaswini Swamynathan

July 26
July 26 Wall Street was little changed on
Tuesday morning as investors assessed a host of corporate
earnings reports and braced for the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) begins a two-day
meeting later in the day to decide whether the U.S. economy is
strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike.
The central bank, which will announce its decision at 2:00
p.m. ET on Wednesday, is not expected to pull the trigger on
interest rates in the near term as inflation remains below its 2
percent target and global growth continues to sputter.
Traders have priced in an 18.7 percent chance of a rate
increase in September and a 42.8 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Investors are also awaiting earnings from key companies such
as Apple and Twitter, which are set to report
results later in the day.
Strong economic data, an improvement in quarterly earnings
and low expectations of a rate hike have spurred Wall Street to
record highs in the past two weeks.
"Earnings continue to beat expectations on an adjusted basis
but I think the markets will wait to hear what central bankers
have to say tomorrow," said John Brady, senior vice president at
R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
"While investors do not seem to care that earnings have been
lower, the U.S. equity market remains the tallest midget in the
crowd," Brady added.
Of the 129 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings as
of Monday, 68 percent topped analysts' estimates. In a typical
quarter, 63 percent of companies beat expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
At 9:40 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 5.55 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,498.61. Three of its six
components that reported results, including Verizon and
3M, were lower on weak results.
The S&P 500 index was up 2.2 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 2,170.68.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 8.66 points, or
0.17 percent, at 5,106.29.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.5
percent rise in technology stocks.
McDonald's shares dropped 3.4 percent to $123, after
the restaurant chain's comparable sales missed analysts'
expectations. The stock weighed the most on the Dow.
Texas Instruments shares rose 6.6 percent after its
current quarter forecast beat analysts' estimates. The stock
provided the biggest boost to the S&P.
