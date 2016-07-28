US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat a day after Fed holds rates

July 28 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, but left the door open for a possible hike in the coming months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.32 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,444.85, the S&P 500 lost 0.92 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,165.66 and the Nasdaq composite added 6.97 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,146.78. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)