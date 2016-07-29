US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open lower on weak earnings, data

July 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on
Friday following disappointing earnings from oil majors Exxon
and Chevron and a slower-than-expected growth in second-quarter
gross domestic product.
However, the Nasdaq was supported by strong results from
Alphabet and Amazon.com.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.17
points, or 0.24 percent, at 18,412.18, the S&P 500 was
down 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,168.36 and the Nasdaq
composite was up 7.13 points, or 0.14 percent, at
5,162.11.
