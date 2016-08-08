US STOCKS-S&P 500 opens at record high on oil gains, jobs data

* S&P hits 10th record high since July
* Allergan falls on forecast cut
* Mattress Firm doubles on buyout deal
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 8 The S&P 500 opened at a record high on
Monday as oil prices rose and after Friday's stellar jobs report
suggested strength in the U.S. economy, boosting appetite for
risk.
Oil rose 1.8 percent after a report in the Wall Street
Journal last week that some OPEC members had called for a freeze
in production.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a
0.96 percent rise in the energy sector.
Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose
about 0.6 percent and were the top drivers of the S&P.
Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, fell to a
one-week low, while the Japanese yen remained weak, suggesting
that the markets were in a risk-on mode.
"We're coming off a strong session on the back of solid
economic data that the markets needed to justify additional
exposure to equities," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"There is ample evidence that equities are the only game in
town right now."
At 9:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 15.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 18,559.12.
The S&P 500 was up 2.07 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,184.94.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 5.04 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,226.16 and is just 5 points away from its record
high.
Although strong jobs report could strengthen the case for an
interest rate hike, analysts have said the central bank may wait
for more data before it makes the move.
While traders priced in higher rate-hike chances in the near
term, they do not expect the Fed to pull the trigger even until
July next year, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
A better-than-expected corporate earnings season and strong
economic indicators have fueled a rally in equities, with the
S&P 500 notching 10 record highs since July, including on
Monday.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 2.6
percent in the quarter, compared with the 5 percent decline
expected at the start of the season, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Allergan shares lost 1.2 percent after the drugmaker
slashed its revenue forecast for the year.
Mattress Firm shares more than doubled to $63.70
after Steinhoff International agreed to buy the company. The
stock gave the second-biggest boost to the Nasdaq after Apple's
0.4 percent gain.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange by 1,775 to 870. On the Nasdaq, 1,429 issues rose and
840 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 21 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and four new lows.
