US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

Aug 9 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday as oil prices held steady above the $45 mark, a day after the S&P 500 touched a record intraday high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.12 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,546.41, the S&P 500 was up 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,182.28 and the Nasdaq composite was up 3.01 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,216.15. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)