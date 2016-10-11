US STOCKS-Futures fall on weak oil; earnings in focus

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 11 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors braced for quarterly corporate earnings season.
* Oil prices fell 0.56 percent, a day after hitting a one-year high as investors questioned whether a deal to cut output would be enough to reduce the supply glut.
* The third-quarter corporate earnings period unofficially kicks off, with aluminum producer Alcoa reporting results.
* Overall earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to fall by 0.7 percent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Wall Street closed higher on Monday as energy shares benefited from a surge in oil prices and as Apple jumped due to rival Samsung Electronics' worsening smartphone recall crisis.
* The iPhone maker's stock was up 1.25 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
* The markets are likely to be volatile as the earnings season will turn the spotlight on valuations, while a tight race for the White House and a potential U.S. interest rate increase by the year-end will add to the jitters.
* The dollar rose 0.53 percent, marking the second straight day of gains as investors price in higher expectations of a rate hike in December.
* Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
* No major economic data is expected on Tuesday.
* Shares of Illumina plunged 26 percent to $136.25 after the diagnostic test maker cut third-quarter revenue forecast for the second time in a row.
* JinkoSolar rose 4.2 percent after the solar cell maker entered into an agreement for the sale of its Jinko Power downstream business in China.
* Caterpillar rose 1.3 percent to $89.35 after Goldman Sachs and Jefferies raised price target on the stock.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.08 percent, with 17,670 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.15 percent, with 112,451 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 16,440 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
