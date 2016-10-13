US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as weak China data weighs

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, amid broad losses across sectors, as investors fretted about China's weak economic data and the prospects of an interest rate hike by the end of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 97.1 points, or 0.54 percent, at 18,047.1, the S&P 500 was down 12.05 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,127.13 and the Nasdaq composite was down 38.29 points, or 0.73 percent, at 5,200.73. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.