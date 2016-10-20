US STOCKS-Futures rise after final U.S. presidential debate

* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 20 The S&P 500 and Dow futures were trading
at a more than one-week high on Thursday, a day after Hillary
Clinton was perceived the winner of the final U.S. presidential
debate, while improving quarterly earnings also boosted
sentiment.
* The final face-off on Wednesday night between Clinton and
her Republican rival Donald Trump did nothing to boost the
latter's chances of winning the Nov. 8 election.
* A CNN/ORC snap poll showed 52 percent thought Clinton won
the debate, while 39 percent said the victor was Trump, who is
making his first run at public office.
* Clinton, whose has pledged to toughen Wall Street
regulations, is still favored by the markets as her policies are
clearer than those of Trump. She was perceived to have also won
the previous two debates, with the stock market rising on each
occasion.
* Of the 70 S&P 500 companies that have reported results
until Wednesday, 80 percent have issued profits above consensus.
Earnings are now expected to rise 0.5 percent in the third
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, snapping a
four-quarter earnings recession.
* Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday boosted by oil
prices and a rally in financial stocks.
* Shares of American Express jumped 5.6 percent in
premarket trading after the credit card issuer strong results
and forecast.
* Kinder Morgan rose 2.9 percent in heavy premarket
trading after the pipeline operator said it was not hurt by any
customer defaults in the third quarter.
* EBay was the biggest loser among S&P 500
companies trading premarket after the online marketplace gave a
disappointing forecast for the current quarter, which includes
the holiday shopping season.
* Verizon is scheduled to report before the bell,
while Microsoft, Schlumberger and PayPal
will report after markets close.
* Investors are also watching for the European Central
Bank's decision on monetary policy and the weekly U.S. jobless
claims report at 8:30 a.m (1230 GMT).
* New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley gave the
strongest signal yet of an interest rate hike by the year end.
Dudley is due to speak at a conference in New York on Thursday.
Futures snapshot at 7:24 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 14,824 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.11
percent, with 85,565 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 13,769 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)