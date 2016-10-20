US STOCKS-Wall St flat amid mixed earnings reports

* Oil prices fall 2 pct on profit taking
* Verizon, Travelers fall on dour reports
* AmEx up on strong results, boosts S&P and Dow
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 20 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Thursday morning as weak earnings reports from index
heavyweights Verizon and Travelers were offset by AmEx's strong
showing.
Verizon fell 2.8 percent, weighing the most on the
S&P, after the wireless carrier reported a drop in quarterly
revenue. Rival AT&T fell 2 percent.
The S&P 500 telecom services sector tumbled 2.2
percent, the biggest loser among the 11 major S&P 500 indexes.
Travelers was the top drag on the Dow, falling 4.2
percent after the insurer posted a 22.8 percent drop in
quarterly profit.
Helping the Dow and the S&P cut losses was American
Express's 6.6 percent jump following its strong results
and forecast.
EBay tumbled 9.1 percent after its disappointing
forecast for the current quarter.
"Today is going to be earnings driven, but with no real
clear direction in the market," said Scott Brown, chief
economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The mostly dour reports could dent the chances of S&P 500
companies having snapped a four-quarter earnings recession in
the third quarter.
About 80 percent of the 70 S&P 500 companies that had
reported results until Wednesday beat profit estimates. Earnings
are expected to have risen 0.5 percent in the quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But, Thursdays round of earnings reports could lower the
estimated increase. Microsoft and Schlumberger
are scheduled to report after markets close.
At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 3.63 points, or 0.02 percent, at 18,198.99.
The S&P 500 was down 2.15 points, or 0.1 percent, at
2,142.14 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.50 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 5,238.91.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were lower. The
energy's 0.53 percent drop was the second biggest.
Oil prices fell 2 percent as investors booked profits a day
after crude rose to a 15-month high on an unseasonal draw in
stockpiles.
Among the few companies with encouraging results was Mattel
, which rose 5.4 percent after the toymaker reported a
quarterly profit that beat estimates.
A report from the Labor Department showed the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefit rose
more-than-expected last week, but remained below a level that is
associated with a strong labor market.
Stock futures were higher earlier in the day after more
people perceived Democrat Hillary Clinton to have won the third
and final U.S. presidential debate than her Republican rival
Donald Trump, according to a poll.
Clinton, favored by the markets as her policies are clearer,
was also perceived to have also won the previous debates, with
the markets rising each time.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,456 to 1,142. On the Nasdaq, 1,181 issues fell and 1,007
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)