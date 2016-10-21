US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower, weighed down by GE

* Microsoft set to open at record high
* GE falls after lowering forecast
* McDonald's rises as revenue, profit beat
* Futures down: Dow 57 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 21 Wall Street looked set to open slightly
lower on Friday, weighed down by GE's disappointing forecast,
with losses likely to be limited by strong reports from
Microsoft and McDonald's.
Microsoft's stock was set to open up 6.1 percent at
an all-time high of $60.75 after the company said sales at its
flagship cloud business doubled in the latest quarter.
McDonald's rose 3.10 percent after the fast-food
chain reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and
profit.
GE's shares were off 1.10 percent in premarket
trading after the industrial conglomerate lowered its full-year
revenue growth target and narrowed its profit forecast.
The company said slow economic growth, particularly in the
oil and gas business, weighed on revenue in the latest quarter.
"Although earnings have been coming in mixed, GE's comments
of a sluggish economy is causing investors to take a step back,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Dow e-minis were down 57 points, or 0.31 percent,
with 25,025 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.34
percent, with 135,167 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.13
percent, on volume of 21,209 contracts.
Reynolds American surged 17.24 percent after British
American Tobacco's $47 billion-offer to buy the 58
percent of the tobacco company it doesn't already own.
PayPal rose 5.4 percent after the payments
processor reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
revenue.
A set of weak results from prominent names such as Verizon
and Travelers on Thursday dampened hopes about
the third quarter, sending the S&P 500 and the Dow lower at the
close.
However, Microsoft's strong earnings after markets closed
helped analysts raise their expectations for S&P 500 companies'
third-quarter earnings.
Profits are now expected to have risen 1 percent in the
quarter, up from the 0.5 percent estimated earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
About 78.5 percent of the 107 S&P 500 companies that have
reported until Thursday have beaten earnings expectations.
Volatility in the markets are expected to increase as the
U.S. presidential election draws near, while investors assess
mixed signals from the Federal Reserve on the future path of
interest rate hikes.
Oil prices were slightly higher after Russia reiterated its
commitment to join a producer's output freeze agreement, but the
dollar trading at a seven-month high capped gains.
