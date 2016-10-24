US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as M&A activity boosts confidence

Oct 24 Wall Street opened higher on Monday as a flurry of merger activity boosted investor confidence.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.73 points, or 0.59 percent, to 18,253.44, the S&P 500 gained 9.69 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,150.85 and the Nasdaq composite added 33.87 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,291.27. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)