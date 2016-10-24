US STOCKS-Wall St touches two-week high on deals, strong earnings

* AT&T falls after saying it will buy Time Warner Inc
* B/E Aerospace jumps after Rockwell Collins deal
* Third-qtr earnings expected to grow after four qrtrs of
losses
* Indexes up: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 24 U.S. stocks touched their highest levels
in two weeks as a flurry of deal activity and strong quarterly
earnings boosted investor confidence.
Investors are also parsing quarterly earnings reports from
companies. More than a third of the S&P 500 components are
scheduled to report earnings this week, including heavyweights
such as Apple and Boeing.
"It's been a pretty good quarter for earnings so far and we
might finally see the end of earnings recession. If you look at
the companies that have reported so far, most of them have
outperformed the long-term average in profit and revenue," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 1.1 percent
after four consecutive quarters of contraction, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Of the 120 S&P companies that have
reported earnings, 77.5 percent have beat analyst expectations,
above the long-term average of 63.5 percent.
"M&A activity is generally seen as a bullish trend for the
market," Frederick said.
AT&T was down 1.6 percent at $36.88 after the
telecommunications company said it would buy Time Warner Inc
for $85.4 billion. If approved by regulators, this would
be the biggest deal in the world this year. Time Warner Inc was
down 2.2 percent at $87.56.
At 12:45 p.m. ET (1645 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 54.48 points, or 0.3 percent, at
18,200.19, the S&P 500 was up 6.97 points, or 0.33
percent, at 2,148.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
41.65 points, or 0.79 percent, at 5,299.05.
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with
technology index's 0.92 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Microsoft was up 1.4 percent at $60.50 and was the
biggest boost on the S&P and Nasdaq.
T-Mobile US jumped as much as 7.8 pct to a more
than nine-year high of $50.41, after the wireless provider
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its
forecast for customer additions for the year.
The dollar index was little changed at 98.75 against a
basket of major currencies, after touching its highest level
since early February, last week. A strong dollar could dent the
earnings of large multinationals.
TD Ameritrade fell 2.9 percent to $35.99 after it
said it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services
in a deal valued at $4 billion.
B/E Aerospace jumped 15.4 percent to $58.40 after
aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins said it would
buy the company in a deal valued at $6.4 billion plus the
assumption of $1.9 billion in debt. Rockwell was down 6.9
percent at $78.61.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,631
to 1,236. On the Nasdaq, 1,605 issues rose and 1,084 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 100 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)