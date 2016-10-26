US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Apple drags

* Apple drops after disappointing sales, profit margin
forecast
* Boeing rises as profit jumps 33.7 pct
* Biogen strong profit beat lifts shares
* Futures down: Dow 62 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 26 U.S. stock index futures pointed to the
second straight day of decline at the open, with Apple dropping
on disappointing quarterly sales and oil prices pressured by
lingering concerns about a glut.
Shares of the world's most valuable public company
looked set for a lower open, trading down 2.8 percent premarket
after the company said sales of its flagship iPhones fell for
the third quarter in a row and forecast a disappointing profit
margin forecast.
Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent - Brent crude was
on track for the fourth day of declines - after Iraq said it did
not want to join an output-limiting deal with OPEC members, and
U.S. drillers stepped up work.
The dollar index was marginally lower on Wednesday, a
day after the currency hit an eight-month high.
Movement on Wall Street has largely been dictated by
corporate earnings in the past few weeks, but events such as the
Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's
policy meet next week have added volatility.
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, after a set of housing
and consumer products companies reported weak results and
forecasts.
Still, S&P 500 companies are collectively expected to report
a 1.8 percent rise in earnings, snapping a four-quarter streak
of profit declines, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The earnings season on balance has been much better than
expected, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Equity Capital Markets.
"But the glaring difference this quarter is that companies
which meet or beat expectations get rewarded modestly while
those that miss are seeing a more severe reaction."
Dow e-minis were down 62 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 29,159 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.33 percent,
with 161,352 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.41
percent, on volume of 29,840 contracts.
Shares of Dow component Boeing rose 1.6 percent after
the world's largest jetliner maker reported a 33.7 percent rise
in quarterly profit.
Biogen rose 2.1 percent to $294 after the drugmaker
reported a rise in quarterly profit that blew past estimates.
Coca-Cola rose 1.32 percent after the beverage
maker's quarterly revenue beat market expectations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill dropped 4.2 percent to
$388.51 after the restaurant chain operator reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales at established
restaurants.
Edwards Lifesciences plunged 14.10 percent to $97.65
premarket after the medical device maker reported third-quarter
sales that missed expectations.
A report at 10:00 a.m. ET is likely to show new home sales
slipped 1 percent to 600,000 units last month.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)