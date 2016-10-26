US STOCKS-Wall St lower, Apple set for worst day in 6 months

* Apple drops after disappointing sales, profit margin
forecast
* Boeing loses premarket gains to trade 0.4 pct lower
* Biogen's strong profit beat lifts shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.54 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 26 Wall Street was lower on Wednesday
morning as Apple's weak results weighed on technology stocks and
oil prices fell amid worries of oversupply.
Shares of the world's most valuable public company
fell 3.7 percent - set for their worst day in six months - after
the company said sales of its flagship iPhones fell for the
third quarter in a row.
Apple was the top drag on all three major indexes. The S&P
500 technology index fell 0.72 percent, the biggest
decline among the 10 sectors under pressure.
Oil prices fell more than 2 percent - Brent crude
was on track for the fourth day of declines - after Iraq said it
did not want to join an output-limiting deal with OPEC members,
and U.S. drillers stepped up work.
Movement on Wall Street has largely been dictated by
corporate earnings in the past few weeks, but events such as the
Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve's
policy meet next week have added volatility.
Overall earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to rise
1.8 percent, snapping a four-quarter streak of profit declines,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding Apple, earnings are expected to rise 2.5 percent.
"The earnings season on balance has been much better than
expected, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Equity Capital Markets.
"But the glaring difference this quarter is that companies
which meet or beat expectations get rewarded modestly while
those that miss are seeing a more severe reaction."
At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 97.66 points, or 0.54 percent, at 18,071.61.
The S&P 500 was down 10.29 points, or 0.48 percent,
at 2,132.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.00
points, or 0.55 percent, at 5,254.40.
Shares of Dow component Boeing was down 0.44 percent
after the company reported results.
Biogen rose 2.7 percent to $293.38 after the
drugmaker reported a rise in quarterly profit that blew past
estimates.
Chipotle Mexican Grill dropped 5 percent after the
restaurant chain operator reported a bigger-than-expected drop
in quarterly sales at established restaurants.
Edwards Lifesciences plunged 14 percent after the
medical device maker reported third-quarter sales that missed
expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,035 to 498. On the Nasdaq, 1,508 issues fell and 525 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 28 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)