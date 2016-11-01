US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher; Fed meet eyed

* Pfizer falls after profit misses expectations
* ISM data expected at 10 a.m. ET
* Fed expected to stand pat on interest rates
* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts

By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 1 Wall Street looked set to open slightly
higher on Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes recorded
their worst monthly performance since January.
Investors have been cautious about taking large positions
due to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election
and with the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates
before the year ends.
The market is also watching the outcome of the Fed meeting,
which begins on Tuesday. While traders doubt the Fed will raise
interest rates this week, they will be looking for signs to firm
up their expectations for a hike at the central bank's meeting
next month.
Chances of a rate hike in December were at around 78
percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Wall Street ended barely changed on Monday as investors
digested the latest large-scale corporate mergers as well as the
most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S. presidential election.
Democrat Hillary Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead
over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos
opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the
FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its
investigation of Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
"The market is expected to be range bound until the election
results next week," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond
James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"The latest Clinton news has caused some uncertainty because
the market had priced in her winning the election."
S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 138,467 contracts traded at 8:26 a.m. ET (1226 GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.14
percent, on volume of 22,036 contracts.
Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.12 percent, with
26,789 contracts changing hands.
The S&P 500 index ended October with a 1.9 percent drop, the
third straight month of decline. Still, the benchmark index is
up about 4 percent for the year.
S&P 500 companies looked set to snap a long streak of
quarterly earnings decline, with a number of companies reporting
strong results. Profits are expected to have risen 3.1 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dow component Pfizer was down 2.2 percent at $31 in
premarket trading after the drugmaker's quarterly profit fell
below expectations.
L Brands fell 7.8 percent to $66.55 after a host of
brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.
Archer Daniels Midland rose 4.7 percent to $45.60
after the agricultural products trader reported a far
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Economic data expected on Tuesday includes the Institute for
Supply Management's index of national factory activity, which
likely rose to 51.7 in October from 51.5 in the preceding month.
The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Oil edged up from one-month lows, following its largest
one-day slide in more than five weeks, although analysts said
the prospect of a more substantial price recovery was limited.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)