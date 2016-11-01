US STOCKS-Wall St lower amid election jitters, tepid data

* Pfizer falls after profit misses expectations
* Construction spending unexpectedly falls in September
* Fed expected to stand pat on interest rates
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 1 Wall Street slipped in late morning
trading on Tuesday amid uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
presidential election and tepid construction spending data.
Construction spending in September unexpectedly fell, which
could lead to a mild downward revision to the third-quarter
economic growth estimate.
Another set of data showed that while U.S. factory activity
increased for the second straight month in October, a gauge of
new orders slipped.
Investors have been cautious about taking large positions
due to uncertainty surrounding the election and with the Federal
Reserve poised to raise interest rates before the end of the
year.
Democrat Hillary Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead
over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos
opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the
FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its
investigation of Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
"The election is causing some uncertainty in the market
because a Clinton victory had been priced in and the latest FBI
news is causing some nervousness," said Randy Frederick,
managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab
in Austin, Texas.
The market is also watching the outcome of the two-day Fed
meeting, which kicked off on Tuesday. While traders doubt the
Fed will raise interest rates this week, they will be looking
for signs to firm up their expectations for a hike at the
central bank's meeting next month.
Chances of a rate hike in December were at around 78
percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
"Being in the heart of earnings season complicates matters
as does the concerns related to the Federal Reserve," said
Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth
in New York.
"Investors have allowed themselves to be overcome with these
near-term uncertainties and I believe that is why we've seen
this type of indecisive trading."
At 10:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 24.62 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,117.8.
The S&P 500 was down 3.7 points, or 0.17 percent, at
2,122.45.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.69 points, or 0.19
percent, at 5,179.45.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
utilities index's 0.66 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Pfizer was down 1 percent at $31.38 after the
drugmaker's quarterly profit fell below expectations.
L Brands fell 8.5 percent to $66.08 after a host of
brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.
Coach rose 4.9 percent to $37.65 after reporting a
jump in quarterly profit.
Oil edged up from one-month lows following its largest
one-day slide in more than five weeks.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,763 to 1,004. On the Nasdaq, 1,421 issues fell and 1,099
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed five new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 77 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)