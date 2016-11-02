US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip amid election uncertainty

* Fed statement due at 2 p.m. ET

* Gold at near one-month high

* Brocade rises after $5.5 bln Broadcom offer

* Alibaba up after quarterly revenue beats estimates

* Futures down: Dow 55 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 2 Wall Street looked set to open lower on Wednesday as a tightening race for the White House prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets such as gold.

Investors are rethinking their long-held bets of a Nov. 8 victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton amid signs that her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap.

While Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2 percentage points.

"As the polls change, the market is growing more nervous and is beginning to price in a Trump presidency," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"While Clinton represents a status quo, there is little clarity on what kind of impact Trump's policies will have on trade and foreign policy."

Gold hit a near one-month high earlier in the day, suggesting investor anxiety over the election.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending the day at the lowest level since July 7. The index had breached a key technical level earlier in the session.

The selloff in equities comes as the Fed holds its two-day policy meeting, with a statement due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

While traders do not expect the central bank to raise interest rates just a week before the election, they are looking for clues that the Fed is set to hike rates in December.

Traders are pricing in a 73.6 percent chance of a December hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent, with 226,638 contracts traded at 8:49 a.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 32,883 contracts.

Dow e-minis were down 55 points, or 0.31 percent, with 35,764 contracts changing hands.

Crude oil prices fell for the fourth day after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles. Oil has lost 10 percent in the last two weeks.

Data showed U.S. private employers added 147,000 jobs in October, falling short of expectations. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 165,000 jobs.

Third-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to rise by 3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, ending a year-long earnings recession.

Alibaba Group shares rose 3.7 percent to $104.99 in premarket trading after the Chinese e-commerce firm's second-quarter revenue beat estimates. Yahoo, which has a 15 percent stake in Alibaba, was up 2.6 percent.

Brocade Communications was up 8.5 percent at $12.20 after chipmaker Broadcom said it would buy the company for $5.5 billion. Broadcom was down 0.2 percent at $168.45.

Tableau Software fell 12.1 percent to $43.52 after the data analytics software maker reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)