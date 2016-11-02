US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on election uncertainty

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling for the seventh straight day as a tightening race for the White House prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets such as gold.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.81 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,985.29, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,106.71 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 9.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,144.24.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.