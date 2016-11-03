US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open higher; Facebook weighs on Nasdaq

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 The S&P 500 and Dow were higher at the open on Thursday, with the benchmark index set to snap a seven-day losing streak, but a fall in Facebook's shares weighed on the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.22 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,982.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.36 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,100.3 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.29 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,112.86. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.