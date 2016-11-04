US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors await election

* S&P posts longest losing streak since 2008

* 161,000 jobs added in October vs est. 175,000

* Unemployment rate falls to 4.9 pct from 5.0 pct

* GoPro slumps after disappointing forecast

* Futures up: Dow 8 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 4 Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Friday as uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election continued to weigh on investors' minds.

Data showing a strong pace of hiring in October had little impact on stock index futures ahead of the opening.

Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S. presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is tightening, after Clinton had until recently been thought to have a clear lead.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Clinton, seen as the status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead over Trump.

However, several swing states that the Republican challenger must win have shifted from favoring Clinton to toss-ups, offering Trump a possible route to victory.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 jobs last month, below the 175,000 additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent and average hourly earnings increased 0.4 percent in October after advancing 0.3 percent in September.

"It's a good employment report on balance. The number was very close to the consensus that helped the market not react too much," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"The big deciding factor will be whatever uncertainty there is around the election and what impact that has on the financial markets."

Though the U.S. central bank is expected to increase borrowing costs next month, that decision will likely depend on the outcome of Tuesday's election.

Traders are pricing in a 76.3 percent chance for a December rate hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.18 percent, with 225,964 contracts traded at 8:59 a.m. ET (1259 GMT).

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.09 percent, on volume of 32,542 contracts.

Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with 38,166 contracts changing hands.

The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term investor anxiety, also climbed to its highest level in more than four months on Thursday.

Oil prices were on course for their sixth straight day of fall, dragged lower by a surge in U.S. crude inventories, timid demand and doubts over the ability of producers to coordinate output cuts.

Starbucks shares were up 1.4 percent at $52.50 in premarket trading, a day after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

GoPro slumped 17.8 percent to $9.81 after the wearable camera maker's forecast for the key holiday quarter missed analysts' estimates.

FireEye jumped 15.5 percent to $12.72 after the cybersecurity firm reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)