US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at the open as FBI clears Clinton

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Monday after the FBI said it would not press criminal charges against U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton relating to her email practices, brightening her prospects a day before the election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 206.75 points, or 1.16 percent, at 18,095.03.
The S&P 500 was up 24.17 points, or 1.16 percent, at 2,109.35.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 83.63 points, or 1.66 percent, at 5,130.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: