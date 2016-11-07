版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at the open as FBI clears Clinton

Nov 7 U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Monday after the FBI said it would not press criminal charges against U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton relating to her email practices, brightening her prospects a day before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 206.75 points, or 1.16 percent, at 18,095.03.

The S&P 500 was up 24.17 points, or 1.16 percent, at 2,109.35.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 83.63 points, or 1.66 percent, at 5,130.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐